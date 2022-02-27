MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Big crowds can also create big emergencies in Mobile. First responders are ready. A 14 hour day on Sunday starts with a meeting. Crews get their gear and start wheeling it out. All Mardi Gras Emergency calls are routed through a command center at the fire station on Francis Street. It creates a city within the city for greater speed.

“Efficiency, certainly our ability to be able to respond in a crowded area, that would be impossible otherwise,” said EMS Chief Jim Cox. Sure they have traditional ambulances–but also a fleet of pedal-powered bicycles loaded with gear.

“If there’s a medical emergency or any emergency it’s difficult for an ambulance to navigate or maneuver through a crowd so we use our bikes to quickly and easily access someone in a medical emergency,” said Steven Millhouse with MFRD. Other lifesavers include specially modified golf carts, used by MFRD as mini ambulances.

“The versatility to get into smaller spaces that an ambulance couldn’t,” said MFRD Captain Stacy Everson. Even rental golf carts get temporary lights and emergency sirens. There’s a spot in this command center for MPD, MFRD, the sheriff’s office, and new this year the Department of Transportation. They can control downtown traffic lights–keeping traffic moving in the event of a jam.