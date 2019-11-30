Small business Saturday happening today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saturday after Black Friday is a big day to shop local. Small Business Saturday is a push by retailers to encourage people to shop at locally owned businesses. Days ago, Kay Ivey declared Saturday as Small Business Saturday in Alabama. The day celebrates the impact small businesses have on the communities they are in and the state’s economy.

This year marks a decade of encouraging people to shop at local businesses the day after Black Friday. It’s a program also supported by American Express. They’ve built a searchable map of local businesses you can check out here.

In Mobile, there will be a midtown market with vendors from 8-2 near the Via Senior Center on Dauphin Street. In northwest Flordia, you can see lines of vendors on Palafox Street from 9-2.