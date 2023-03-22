MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A famous alternative rock band will be making its way to the Port City. Sleeping with Sirens is set to perform at the Soul Kitchen in Mobile.

Sleeping with Sirens will be playing at the Soul Kitchen on May 17 at 8 p.m. The concert will also have M.A.G.S. as its special guest.

The band is made up of Kellin Quinn, vocalist and keyboardist, Nick Martin, rhythm guitarist, Justin Hills, bassist and Matty Best, drummer. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24. Tickets start at $29.50 and go up based on the type of ticket. VIP tickets are $136.50.