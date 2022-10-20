SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Some spooky skeletons sitting in Satsuma and Saraland hope to scare up some funds for the kids at St. Jude this Halloween. Four houses in Satsuma and Saraland are raising money through their yard decorations. The fundraiser is called “Skeletons for St. Jude.”

Brittany and Ronny Reeves told WKRG News 5, this year they’re hoping to raise $250,000. The money goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It supports children and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

While the couple said their family has never needed help from St. Jude, they think of this fundraiser as a great way to pay their good fortune forward. They said their goal is to help as many families as they can by helping to relieve some stress.

Brittany Reeves told WKRG News 5, in 2021, the national campaign raised more than $150,000 in 39 days. The fundraiser got its start in 2020, in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Since then it has taken off across the country.

See the map of the participating houses Brittany Reeves sent to WKRG News 5 below:

Plan your tour of the homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude.