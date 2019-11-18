Man confesses to murdering woman missing since 2008, skeletal remains found in Wilmer

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 11/18/2019 (10:18 AM) — The man who confessed to murdering a woman who was missing since 2008 says he heard voices for 12 years.

Eldee George Henage was transported to Mobile Metro Jail Monday morning and is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. While being transported to jail, Henage told reporters that he “heard voices” for 12 years.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office believes the skeletal remains found at 12577 Orbit Circle South in Wilmer are of Nancy “Larie” Cowan, but they can’t make a positive identification until they compare the remains to dental records or make a DNA match.

Watch the full video of Henage being transported to jail above.

Records show Henage has been in and out of Metro Jail several times in the years since the murder. Many of those arrests have been for domestic violence.

Just this May, Henage was indicted in an aggravated stalking case from 2018. Henage was accused of trying to strangle a woman. Records show the woman yelled and he ran away but came back the next day and allegedly peeped through her window.

11/18/2019 (9:30 AM) Skeletal remains of a woman who was missing since 2008 were found after a man confessed to killing her.

On Nov. 13, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Eldee George Henage, 46, and he confessed to a murder of a woman known to him as “ReRe” or “Rita” that happened in 2008. Henage stated he strangled her and buried the body behind his camper at 12577 Orbit Circle South in Wilmer.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the property, and cadaver dogs discovered full skeletal remains three feet below the ground.

A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Investigation revealed a missing person report from January 18, 2008, in which a white female, identified as Nancy “Larie” Cowan, (DOB 10/29/88), was reported missing by her mother.

Nancy “Larie” Cowan

The following is the full press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office: