Sisters surprised by free Thanksgiving groceries from Clotilda Descendants Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clotilda Descendants Association gave sisters Delois Wilson and Barbara Darby Rudolph some holiday cheer at Piggly Wiggly in Toulminville Wednesday, surprising the pair by paying for their entire shopping basket of Thanksgiving dinner groceries.

The sisters, whose shouts of joy brought other checkout lines to a stop, said they were cooking for all their relatives.

Delois Wilson suspects something is going on because people in other checkout lines have all stopped and begun cheering.

Clotilda Descendants Association President Darron Patterson watches as Barbara Rudolph learns the CDA is picking up the bill for their groceries.

Barbara Rudolph reacts with emotion after realizing the family’s entire Thanksgiving dinner was paid for by the CDA.

The Clotilda Descendants Association is dedicated to preserving the history and well-being of the Africatown Community and is committed to carrying on their forefathers’ legacy through community involvement, education of future generations of descendants, and keeping their ancestor’s dreams of prosperity alive.

