MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, May 2 at the 2700 block of Thompson Drive South.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers heard shots in the area and began to search the block. A woman came up to officers and told them her home was hit by gunfire. Officers determined that the shooting happened at another home on Thompson Drive.

The shooting happened after two sisters got into a fight. One sister pulled out a gun and “fired a shot before driving away,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The woman’s home was hit then by the bullet, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.