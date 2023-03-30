MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The NSpire U! team is hosting the first Sisters For Life Health and Wellness Expo in Mobile on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The event will be at the Mobile Convention Center and costs $5 for entry.

“The Sisters For Life Health and Wellness Expo will be a day of education, workshops, panels, speakers, and entertainment. All of these components will focus on fostering healthier lifestyles, spirit, mind, and body, for these women, whether they are business owners, employees, political figures, students, or homemakers.” Nspire U! team

The main focus of the expo will be on health during National Women’s Health Month.

The event will feature early morning worship, vendors, expos, education workshops, discussion panels, speakers, entertainment, shopping and door prizes.

View the expo lineup and guest speakers on the Nspire U! website. WKRG News 5 is a media sponsor of the inaugural event.

Event Details: