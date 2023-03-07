MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An execution of a search warrant by the Mobile Police Department at a home on Charles Street Tuesday morning turned deadly. An officer shot and killed Kordell “Joe” Jones, 25, after police said he tried to jump through the back window of the home with an AR-style rifle.

Lakenda Jones, Kordel’s sister, was at the home during the raid and says that was not the case.

Lakenda said her and six other family members were sleeping when officers arrived at her home. She said she heard a loud, explosion-like sound followed by gunshots.

“I saw that the front door come down and I saw my TV come down because it was sitting on like the mantel,” said Lakenda. “I hear seconds later, I hear gunshots and I hear my second oldest brother saying they shot Joe.”

She says officers didn’t announce themselves, so when she woke up, she was extremely scared and could not make sense of what was happening. She says she counted four gunshots hitting her brother as he fell from the back window to the ground.

She explains that the officers were in the backyard and she was in the front yard because an officer was instructing her to get on the ground.

After hearing the gunshots, her second oldest brother tried to get Kordell to get up, she knew her brother was dead.

“He wasn’t getting up,” said Lakenda. “My brother wasn’t getting up because I knew he was gone.”

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting, but Lakenda said the raid put her whole family at risk as her daughter and other siblings were in the home.

“They didn’t announce themselves,” said Lakenda. They didn’t say who they were. They just broke down our door. And next thing I know, I hear shots.”

Police say Kordell was leaving the home with an AR-style rifle, but Lakenda says that is not true.

“My brother didn’t deserve that,” said Lakenda. “He didn’t have a gun. He was naked. Why? Why would the first thing he would think to do is have a gun and go to the back window. Come on, now.”

The Mobile Police Department and District Attorney’s office are working together to investigate the shooting. The officer who killed Kordell has since been placed on administrative leave.

“We will be transparent about the investigations,” said Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood. “They will be presented in whole to a grand jury on whether the shooting was justified or not.”

As Jones’ family continues to mourn the loss of Kordell, the family wants everyone involved to face consequences.

“We just lost my brother,” said Lakenda. “My mom just lost her son. You know what I mean? Like, it’s the way to do everything, But I just feel like it was a wrongful death. But I just want my momma to get justice for her son, period.”

“I’m angry,” said Kordell’s cousin, Maurice Hall. “I don’t know how to feel.”

Police also arrested Jason Jones, 19, from the home for a robbery charge. Police did not say what robbery he was involved in.