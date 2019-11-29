Sister, nieces of Union Ave. victim forced to spend Thanksgiving without him

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ricardo Parker was supposed to be the life of his family’s Thanksgiving celebrations Thursday. But his life was taken the day before, in a shooting on Union Avenue.

“I love you. Why. We weren’t ready. You weren’t ready,” said his sister Lisa Chaney.

Police say Parker was shot multiple times and died on the scene. No suspect has been identified.

His family wants justice. And they say they were in denial when they got the news at the crime scene.

“I kept calling his phone when I was at the crime scene. I just couldn’t believe it, I had to see him,” said his niece Qua Yelding.

His family endearingly called him “The Fool.” They said he was the one to make everyone laugh, and also the one to help quell any arguments if anything got too heated.

“Fun, crazy, we had a lot, a lot of crazy moments. But there was never, never a dull moment,” his sister told News 5.

“Now Thanksgiving is always going to be this memory. It’s never going to like, go away,” another one of Parker’s nieces, Ty Robinson, added.