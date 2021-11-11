Sister II Sister Women’s Expo to be held in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Sister II Sister Women’s Expo will be held Nov. 13 in Mobile.

The expo is designed to help women network in a fun and supportive environment.

The event will feature:

Local music artists

Guest speakers

Vendor booths

Food trucks

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Penelope House, a local organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Grounds in Mobile.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 on the day of the event.

Masks are required to attend the event.

To purchase tickets, click here.