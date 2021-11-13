Sister II Sister gives local businesses the chance to shine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 7th annual Sister II Sister Woman’s Expo was held on Saturday.



Several local businesses had the opportunity to showcase their products, despite COVID-19 concerns.

The expo was a great opportunity for small businesses who struggle to promote their products and services during the pandemic.

Showcasing their business was not the only opportunity at this expo.

According to Felicia Allbritton with Cumulus Radio, the event gave community members the chance to network in a fun and supportive environment.



“We are sisters,” said Allbritton. “That’s why we’re here to complement each other. Anything we can do to bring us together.”

The event not only included vendors but there were also music artists, guest speakers, a fashion show and food trucks.

This event also gave black local businesses the chance to shine.

Yaya Gray is the owner of Platnum Waxatory and said this was the first time she has been a part of an expo. Gray said this event allowed her to educate black women on the importance of wellness and healthcare.

“I came here to show the benefits of waxing vs. shaving for our skin,” Gray said.

Leslie Taylor-Jones is the owner of BBW Beauty Body and Wellness Spa.

Taylor-Jones said the expo was a great experience for her personally, as well as for her small business.

“Network, meet people, get your business out there,” said Taylor-Jones. “Like I said, I’m a fairly new business. I met a lot of people. I sold a lot of my product.”

A portion of the proceeds will go to victims of domestic violence at The Penelope House.