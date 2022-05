MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday night on S. Broad Street and Kentucky Street.

According to WKRG News 5 Typhani Gray, the car seemingly hit power poles and knocked down a power line near Smalls Mortuary. Those on the scene said a person was inside the vehicle after the accident and was removed by officials.

Currently, there is no word on the person’s condition and Mobile Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.