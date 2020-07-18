Single room apartment fire in Mobile

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Saturday afternoon a single room apartment fire blazed on Ann Street and Old Shell Road.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation. It happened at a home near the intersection that was divided into apartment units.

Currently there is no additional information known on the fire. WKRG News 5 will update you when more becomes available.

