Single mother killed in Chickasaw crash before Thanksgiving

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members and friends are trying to help two young children following the death of a young single mother. Brandie Johnson died in a car crash the day before Thanksgiving. She worked at the Huddle House in Chickasaw and it’s been the center of efforts trying to help after the unexpected loss.

Chickasaw Police say the 26-year-old was driving before dawn on I-65 northbound last Wednesday when her car collided with a tractor-trailer at the 12-mile marker. She was killed in the crash. Family members say she was a caring mom who brought joy to everyone she met.

“Brandie was a loving girl. Always happy everywhere she went, always making people smile, we as a family we’re going to miss her a lot. Her moms, stepdads, the whole community has been great through this she leaves behind two beautiful girls and it’s going to be a broken-hearted thing,” said the victim’s father Chuck Johnson.

This case also hits local law enforcement hard. Johnson’s stepfather, Glen Wickell works for both the Chickasaw Police and Fire Departments. Family and friends have also set up a GoFundMe account. Money raised will go towards the memorial service and care for the children.

