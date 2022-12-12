DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday night in a single car crash, according to a tweet from the DPD.
Officers said the crash happened on Ridgewood Drive near Avon Circle in the Lake Forest subdivision. DPD originally tweeted at around 7:13 p.m. they were “investigating a serious traffic crash.”
In a tweet at 7:35 p.m., officers said “no additional information is being released at this time.” Officers also said to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.