DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday night in a single car crash, according to a tweet from the DPD.

Officers said the crash happened on Ridgewood Drive near Avon Circle in the Lake Forest subdivision. DPD originally tweeted at around 7:13 p.m. they were “investigating a serious traffic crash.”

In a tweet at 7:35 p.m., officers said “no additional information is being released at this time.” Officers also said to avoid the area at this time.