MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend you can help a local performer reach his dreams. Chris Richie, 23, of Mobile, is one of ten finalists in the Next Gen National Finals.

He will perform Sunday afternoon at the Lincoln Center in New York.

The Next Gen competition is sponsored by the American Pops Orchestra with cash prizes and paid performance opportunities going to the winner.

The event will be streamed free and you’ll be able to vote for your favorite performer. Click here for more information.

Richie was selected a finalist from hundreds of vocalists. He is an alumni of St. Paul’s Episcopal School and Oklahoma City University.