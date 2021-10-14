Silly Satsuma Skeletons send giggles on social media

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Bryan Harmening changes up his Halloween display daily, and it’s getting a lot of attention from neighbors and social media.

Harmening said, “A lot of the ideas just come from looking around to see what kind of props and stuff I have around the house that I can use.”

He changes the skeletons every night, or morning, depending on his work schedule. These skeletons have had quite a few adventures, but it all started when the skeletons took a trip to Applebees. “The Walker Hayes — Walker, if you’re seeing this, shout out to you, thanks for making this song — but I used his song ‘Fancy Like’, and it just kind of took off,” Harmening said.

His “Fancy Like” video got more than a million views. The skeletons have had a gender reveal, and Bryan’s favorite, they went to Disney World. He said, “It started off where it was just going to be just the family kind of standing there, and then just kind of, I felt like all the dads would appreciate, you know, the dad being overloaded with all the shopping bags, and just the financial burden Disney World can sometimes have on a family, so I threw that in there at the last minute.”

The skeletons have even taken a little inspiration from “Titanic.” Harmening said it’s a challenge figuring out something new each day, but it’s fun.

Harmening said, “I’m surprised by a lot of the attention and it makes you want to do better each time as silly as this is, but I think the neighborhood kind of likes it, and I’ve gotten a lot of people said they look forward to coming around this area or drive out of their way to see what the skeletons are doing each day.”

As for what the skeletons will do for their last night, Halloween? Harmening said it’s actually a sad day for the skeletons because it’s their last day out on the lawn for the year, but he’s got some big plans for them between now and then.