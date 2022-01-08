Drop off hazardous household items at Mobile’s waste collection event

New York, UNITED STATES: Cans of spray paint wait to be used by graffiti artists as they paint on a replica of a subway car as part of an Adidas advertising campaign 10 April 2007 in New York. Seven artists gathered to paint the car as part of a signature collection for shoes. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents can now register for the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. The event helps Mobilians get rid of unwanted items that are dangerous to people, animals and the environment.

The collection event will accept:

Automotive fluids

Aerosols

Batteries

Fluorescent tubes

Paint

Cleaners

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizers

The event will not accept:

Tires

Explosives (ammunition, flares)

Firearms

Pharmaceuticals

Medical waste

Appliances

Electronics

Residents can register for the collection event online by clicking here. Residents must pre-register to attend the event. When registering residents should select one for the quantity category, according to a website post from the City of Mobile.

The Hazardous Household Waste Collection event will be held Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 540 Texas St. in Mobile, according to the post.

To view a full list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, click here.