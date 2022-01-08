Drop off hazardous household items at Mobile’s waste collection event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents can now register for the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. The event helps Mobilians get rid of unwanted items that are dangerous to people, animals and the environment.
The collection event will accept:
- Automotive fluids
- Aerosols
- Batteries
- Fluorescent tubes
- Paint
- Cleaners
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Fertilizers
The event will not accept:
- Tires
- Explosives (ammunition, flares)
- Firearms
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical waste
- Appliances
- Electronics
Residents can register for the collection event online by clicking here. Residents must pre-register to attend the event. When registering residents should select one for the quantity category, according to a website post from the City of Mobile.
The Hazardous Household Waste Collection event will be held Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 540 Texas St. in Mobile, according to the post.
To view a full list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, click here.