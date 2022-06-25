MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A ceremony is scheduled for Saturday to honor the life of a 16-year-old shot and killed near Gorgas Park in Mobile. Chavan Scruggs was killed last year on Allison Street.

Scruggs’ mother Nija Hill says there will be a ceremony Saturday morning at 10 to put an honorary sign on Allison Street with the victim’s name. In a previous story, Hill said:

Chavan was an angel since birth and described him as loving, silly and outgoing. The grieving mother said she’s trying her best to accept that God needed him more than those who loved him. Mobile Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged that person with murder, but cannot release the suspect’s identity due to a new state law passed last year.