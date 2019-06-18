Sign a team up to play in the 1st Annual CoEd Flag Football “Sean Tuder Blue Bowl”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fallen Officers will host their First Annual CoEd Flag Football Tournament called “The Sean Tuder Blue Bowl” in honor of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.

Officer Tuder was shot and killed as he and several other officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex on 1-20-2019. Shots were fired as officers attempted to take the man into custody and Officer Tuder was fatally wounded. Officer Sean Tuder a member of the Alabama National Guard and had served with the Mobile Police Department for three years. He had previously been recognized as Officer Of The Month. Sean leaves behind his wife, family and friends.

The First Annual Sean Tuder Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament will be held at Jaguars Training Center on the Campus of South Alabama University in Mobile Alabama on Sunday, July 28 from 8am-3pm. A memorial service with the color guard, bag pipes and will present a check to the family.

This will be a Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament that anyone can register their own team. The teams can have up to 12 people per team, and while playing it will be 7 on 7. This can be co-ed and also kids are welcome. The cost for a team will be $600.00 per team and each member will receive a Sean Tuder Blue Bowl T-shirt, and lunch and soft drinks.

There is free admission for anyone wanting to be a spectator and watch the games. There will be a special memorial before the games with speakers from local and national leaders.

Former and current NFL players will be on hand as well for autographs and pictures.

Deadline to register your team will be July 25, 2019. Winner of The Sean Tuder Blue Bowl will receive the Sean Tuder Blue Bowl Trophy for bragging rights and will be invited to our National Gala Mission 2244 held in Naples, Fl May 2020. Please go to www.thefallenofficers.com or www.seantuder.com to register and support the blue.

About The Fallen Officers and The Robert L. Zore Foundation Rosemary Zore was only 7 years old when she lost her father Robert L. Zore a Miami Police Officer on Christmas Day 1983. Rosemary always wanted to do something to not only honor her late father but to also help other families all over the country that have also lost a loved one in the line of duty. Our mission isto remembering our Fallen Officers and to honor their families. Our main slogan is “Remembering Their Sacrifices and Honoring Their Families. Our goal is to united the community with Law Enforcement and bring back respect for the badge.