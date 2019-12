MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year there will be a shuttle service for the Moonpie Over Mobile celebration.

The WAVE shuttle will run from the Shoppes at Bel Air to downtown Mobile. Pickup will be in the mall’s front parking lot off Airport Boulevard behind McDonald’s. The shuttle will take passengers to Mardi Gras Park.

The first bus from Bel Air Mall will leave at 8:00 p.m. The last bus from downtown back to the mall will be at 1:30 a.m. The fare is $2.50 for a roundtrip ticket.