MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new program launched Wednesday will share data about when and where gunshots are happening in the City of Mobile.

Mobile is one of three cities involved in the program right now. The program, Data for Good, is designed to help communities curb gun violence.

It’s a more comprehensive approach, connecting community organizations like hospitals and school systems with police to reduce crime.

“Can use the data and information about where gun violence may be existent and persistent to investigate what other problems may be at the root of those problems,” said Dr. Gerard Tate, the director of community impact and engagement for Shotspotter.

According to ShotSpotter – about 80% of gunfire is unreported to police.

Since ShotSpotter went live in Mobile this July, more than 3,000 shots have been detected, there has been a total of 10 calls to 911 in those coverage areas.

“Individuals who live in those areas where there’s a lot of gunfire like that, they tend to experience a lot of trauma that can lead to mental health problems, health problems in young children. We know repeated trauma causes developmental delays in brain structure and can lead to acting out in school,” said Dr. Cindy Gipson, the associate director of crisis services with Altapointe Health.

Data for good works by interpreting and understanding gunfire trends, to identify which communities and schools are most in need of assistance.

“Case managers and other support can go in and try to understand the why, how it continues to happen and address those root causes. But if they don’t know exactly where to go, or when the incidents are happening, it’s very hard to make the quick interventions that are needed to stabilize young people,” said Dr. Tate.

Mobile Police will be working with organizations like Altapointe, Univesity Hospital, the Mobile County Public School System, and the Mobile County Public Health Department, to name a few. to make sure help is sent where, and when it’s needed.

“You think about holistic approaches to solving problems that are so complex that law enforcement alone cannot solve. So when you are able to get information outside of your realm of collection, it allows you to do some prevention in ways that will help truly mitigate some of the things we’re seeing in our city,” said Commander Curtis Graves, with the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile joins Miami-Dade, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, as the other cities involved with this program so far.

FULL RELEASE FROM SHOTSPOTTER: SHOTSPOTTER ANNOUNCES "DATA FOR GOOD" PROGRAM TO SUPPORT COMMUNITY VIOLENCE PREVENTION GROUPS AND OTHER NON-LAW ENFORCEMENT ORGANIZATIONS Community Partners Receive Access to Gunfire Alert Data to More Precisely Deploy Social, Economic and Public Health Resources to Neighborhoods Experiencing Persistent Gun Violence FREMONT, Calif., December 7, 2022 – ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, announced today the launch of Data for Good, a community-focused program that shares precision data about where and when gun violence occurs so non-law enforcement organizations can provide prompt interventions to residents in need of services and support. According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, survivors of firearm injury have a 51% increase in psychiatric disorders and an 85% increase in substance use disorders. Individuals exposed to ongoing gunfire incidents can experience PTSD-like symptoms and require immediate follow-up. Walking One Stop has been using ShotSpotter data since July 2019 to determine where to dispatch their violence intervention and social support teams in Miami-Dade County, Florida to assess and address the needs of residents in at-risk and underserved areas. It often includes the local workforce development mobile unit where residents receive on-the-spot assistance with employment and vocational training. "This is the best example of collective efficacy I've ever seen," said Wayne Rawlins, founder of Walking One Stop. "It's law enforcement walking in lockstep with community members, going right to the doorstep of the homes that have been impacted by gun and gang violence and providing resources thanks to ShotSpotter pinpointing where to send us." The Baton Rouge Police Department shares ShotSpotter data with faith-based community organizations, violence interrupters, and other nonprofits. Sharing ShotSpotter data informs where to direct timely interventions and necessary resources to keep the community safe. "Gun violence is a community issue, not a police issue. So we're taking that same data and pushing it to our service providers. And for anyone else who is involved in dealing with the root causes of crime, we're willing to share that data with them as well," said Police Chief Murphy Paul of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.