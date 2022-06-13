MOBILE COUNTY, AL. (WKRG) — After hearing gunshots in the Jackson and Dauphin Street area early Sunday morning, Mobile Police officers found a car parked in the Saddle Up Saloon parking lot that had been hit by a bullet. Police said there were no injuries, but they did get a statement from a victim.

MPD says the victim, whose car had been shot, told them there were two groups fighting in the parking lot before one subject held a gun and started firing at the other group. Everyone involved fled the scene before an officer arrived at 2:25 a.m.

This is the second shooting at the Saddle Up Saloon in about nine months. Freddy Diaz, 39, was arrested at the bar and charged with murder and two counts of assault in the Aug. 14, 2021 shooting that left Andrew Sims, 30, dead and two others injured.