UPDATE (5:21 p.m.): Mobile Police have released new information about a shooting that took place at a shopping center Monday morning.

Officials said five people were arguing and shots were fired at Yester Oaks Shopping Center around 10:30 a.m. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Officers said 19-year-old Jeremiah Pettway, of Mobile, entered a woman’s vehicle armed with a gun and demanded she drive away.

Pettway was arrested and transported to Mobile Metro Jail. He is charged with kidnapping and robbery.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are on the scene at Yester Oaks Shopping Center where they say shots were fired.

Police said a fight started at a gas station near the interstate and spilled over into the shopping center parking lot.

That’s when shots were fired.

Police said no one was hit and they had detained some people. WKRG is working to gather more information. We will update the story when more is available.

