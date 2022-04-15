MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired into a family’s car.

On Thursday, April 14, Officers were called to the 1700 block of Lapine Drive for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s car had been shot at.

The woman and her children were inside the car at the time of the shooting. The woman was sitting in her car when four men drove up to her home. The men got out of their vehicle and started shooting at her.

The woman’s car was hit, but no one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police are investigating the shooting.