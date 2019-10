MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired at deputies Monday evening on Markris Circle West.

Captain Paul Burch says the deputies were responding to a shots fired call, but when they got to the scene to investigate, the suspect was still armed with a gun and shot at the deputies.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office reported.