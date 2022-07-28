MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have a new tool to fight gun violence in the city. It is called Shot Spotter, and Mobile police say it has already proved successful.

This is one part of their bigger initiative Operation Echo Stop and they believe this and other aspects of the operation will decrease the number of shootings in the city.

Months after it was first announced, Shot Spotter is officially fully operational in Mobile. The technology works by using cameras and sensors to detect if a gun is fired, the company says the sensors will locate where the shots were fired and immediately notifies the police.

“The quicker we can get on scene, the quicker we can assess the situation and prevent others from getting injured and also recover vital evidence that might be needed to prosecute the bad actor or suspect in that case who needs to be taken off the streets because of their violent behavior,” said Commander Kevin Levy, with the Mobile Police Department Intelligence Division.

The technology officially launched on Tuesday, and Mobile police say within just a few hours a single gunshot was detected. Police were notified and within minutes a 17-year-old was arrested.

Mobile police are not releasing details about where the gunshot detection system is installed.

“What that does is really two things: one it gets the officers more specifically to the location, which means they’re not wasting time responding to other areas that are not necessarily where the gunfire came from. And two, it decreases the response time,” said Levy.

The Mobile police department says this is just one tool that will help reduce gun violence in the city.

“Part of the goal of Operation Echo Stop is having a city-wide approach to reducing gun violence and gang violence in our community. We’re looking at deploying things as quickly as we can. This is a long-term strategy so it’s going to take several years to get it done,” said Levy.

Mobile police said this tool does not replace their need for people to call 911 if they hear or see something. They have a hotline to report gun violence specifically: 251-404-4066.