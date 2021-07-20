‘Short the Squirrel’ teams up with Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to encourage youth literacy at courthouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has partnered with a nonprofit organization, Short the Squirrel, to promote literacy and help children overcome any fears about going to court.

Short the Squirrel, the mascot of the nonprofit, was at Government Plaza on Tuesday morning shooting a video that officers can use to show children what the process will be like in court.

Additionally, Short the Squirrel activity books are available for children inside the courtroom to keep them entertained. The nonprofit has also expanded to schools and hospitals to promote literacy for a larger population of children.

It was started by two Alabama educators with a mission to spread literacy-rich, community-oriented, enjoyable content to the youngest citizens.

Monica Anderson Young, one of the founders, says this program is especially beneficial at court for children who find themselves in that situation.

“Quite frankly, there are a lot of bad decisions that bring people to this place. Better critical thinking skills and stronger reading can prevent some of the sadness that walks through the door here,” Anderson Young said.

Short the Squirrel was endorsed by Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed the Alabama Literacy Act in 2020.

Click here for more information on Short the Squirrel.