Shoppes of Bel Air owners shut down health department’s COVID-19 clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s (MCHD) COVID-19 clinic at the Shoppes of Bel Air is being forced to close at the request of the mall’s owners, per a press release from MCHD.

Starting on Monday, the public can get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile) or MCHD’s Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile).

Because of the transition, Newburn will be open Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. Its normal hours of operations will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Keeler will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Newburn Building is across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. It is at the intersection of Cox Street and Saint Stephens Road. Signs will be displayed to direct those clients wishing to get the vaccine and those looking to get the rapid test.

All MCHD COVID-19 events follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken. Those coming for their second-dose booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Regarding COVID-19 testing, individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.

More information on MCHD’s vaccination and testing events can be found here or you can call

251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of MCHD’s Facebook page.