Shoppes at Bel Air closes at 3 p.m. Tuesday out of ‘abundance of caution’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Shoppes at Bel Air closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a message sent to customers.

The message states “While there is no imminent danger to our property, tenants or customers, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing The Shoppes at Bel Air at 3 p.m. today for the remainder of the day. We will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Protests on Sunday trickled into the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air. Police cars circled the parking lot to get people to leave the property. People were out to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody and police brutality.

