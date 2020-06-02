Shoppes at Bel Air closes at 3 p.m. Tuesday out of ‘abundance of caution’

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile Police: No Gun Incident at Bel Air Mall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Shoppes at Bel Air closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a message sent to customers.

The message states “While there is no imminent danger to our property, tenants or customers, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing The Shoppes at Bel Air at 3 p.m. today for the remainder of the day. We will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Protests on Sunday trickled into the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air. Police cars circled the parking lot to get people to leave the property. People were out to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody and police brutality.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories