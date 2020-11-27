Shoppers in Mobile line up for Black Friday deals despite COVID-19 changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoppers in Mobile lined up for Black Friday deals despite many changes put in place by big retailers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest changes this year was retailers stayed closed on Thanksgiving Day and didn’t open their doors for shopping until Black Friday.

At Best Buy in Mobile, shoppers lined up outside the store before the doors opened at 5:00 a.m. to try and get their hands on a Play Station 5 or T.V.

Every major retailer is requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores. Additionally, you might find yourself waiting in line longer outside the stores as retailers work to ensure there is adequate social distancing inside while you are shopping.

While people still showed up shop in-person, experts predict most people while do their holiday shopping online this year because of the coronavirus.

On Black Friday, some people are using the curbside pick-up option to avoid the crowds.

A lot of stores are offering big sales over a longer period of time, with a focus on online shopping.

