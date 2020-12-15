MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shoplifting arrest outside of Dillard’s in Bel Air Mall could lead to more serious charges.

23-year old Marco Bennett of Ellenwoood, Georgia is charged with shoplifting a pair of socks from Dillard’s. When police caught up with him outside the store, they found a gun, cash and several credit cards with different names in the car he was riding in.

MPD’s Financial Crimes unit is now investigating.

Right now, Bennett is charged with theft of property, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, carrying a pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

