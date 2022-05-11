MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries.

Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

When officers arrived at about 6:47 p.m., Mingo was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. Mobile will continue to investigate the shooting.