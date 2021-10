MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect in Wednesday’s Blair Street shooting shot himself and died Thursday morning after Mobile Police spotted him and chased him on foot, police confirmed.

Multiple police units responded to the scene on St. Ann St. in midtown Mobile.

That scene, next to the Alabama School of Math and Science, caused traffic diversions.

WKRG does not typically report suicides. In this case, because the deceased was a suspect in a shooting, we are covering the story.