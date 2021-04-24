Shooting, stabbing reported in two different incidents Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Prichard Police are investigating at least two separate reported incidents early Saturday morning. One is a shooting, the other is a stabbing. In the first incident, a shooting was reported at 3719 Dauphin Street. That’s the same address as Springhill Medical Center. Often, in cases where a shooting is reported at a hospital, someone is taken by private vehicle to a medical facility for treatment. We don’t know the details in this case. The shooting was reported just before 1 am and the My Neighborhood map said Prichard Police responded.

In another incident Mobile Police were called to the report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Ann Street. That was record on the Mobile County “My Neighborhood” map at about 1:45 Saturday morning. No word on what happened in that incident.

