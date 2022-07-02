MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene early Saturday morning, marking the seventh similar situation since Monday, June 27.

At around 2:19 a.m. Saturday, July 2, officers responded to the 5900 block of Westhaven Drive after a report of gunshots, according to a release from the MPD. Police said a man showed up and began shooting into an empty vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle belonged to a 20-year-old who was visiting, according to the report.

Police said the 22-year-old woman who called them knew the suspect. There were no reported injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.

MPD responded to two “shots fired” calls on Wednesday, another on Tuesday involving two suspects shooting each other from their cars, and three on Monday. Two of the shootings that happened on Monday occurred less than a half-mile away from each other.