THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90.

Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked in the driveway of a home on Kooiman Road. Police tape also lined a section of the property. It’s not clear what happened or how badly someone may have been hurt. We’ve reached out to the Mobile Police Department for more information on this case and are awaiting to hear back.