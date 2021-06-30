Shooting reported on San Marino Drive in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD responded to a report of a shooting in Theodore overnight, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s neighborhood crime map.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of San Marino Drive.

