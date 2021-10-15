UPDATE: Woman gets shot in the leg after stabbing person on Robinson Drive off DIP, police say

UPDATE ( 10/15/21 9 p.m.) — Mobile police have released more details on a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Robinson Drive off of Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police say when officers arrived at the 2100 block of Robinson Drive, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Upon further investigation, officers determined the woman stabbed the person who shot her with a knife, and the person shot toward the ground at the woman, striking her in the leg. Police say the person acted in self-defense.

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting on Robinson Drive off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police were called at about 4:45 p.m. Friday. No other information is available as officers investigate.

