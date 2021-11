MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting on Perimeter Road. That’s near the Brookley Aeroplex at a Ryder Truck depot.

The incident was called into Mobile County 911 at 10:08 Friday night. Few details are available at this time. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back. We don’t know if anyone was hurt or if anyone was charged in this incident.