Shooting reported at Mike Ward's Liberty Safes on I-65 Service Road

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.) — Store owner Mike Wards tells News 5 he was told the shooting happened down the road and the victim drove to this location to get help.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) — MPD says a man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police were called to the I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road around noon Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers were staged in the parking lot of Mike Ward’s Liberty Safes.

News 5 is working to gather more information about the shooting.

