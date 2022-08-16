MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police were on the scene of a shooting near a U-Haul business in Mobile early Tuesday morning.

MPD officers responded to a call on Springhill Avenue near Broad Street around 2 a.m.

Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business. Personal items including a pair of shoes could be seen in the street.

A neighborhood crime map lists a nearby assault call on Saint Stephens Road around the same time as the U-Haul incident. The map lists Prichard Police as the responding agency for the Saint Stephens Road incident. It’s unclear if the two calls are related.

We’ve reached out to both police agencies and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.