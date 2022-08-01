MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 sits. Several officers responded in front of D Spot Daiquiri and Grill. We don’t have many details about what happened.

It’s believed one woman was shot and taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. The Mobile County crime map shows a patient arrived at University Hospital with a gunshot wound at 1:30 this morning but we don’t know if it’s connected in this case.