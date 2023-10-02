UPDATE (11:35 a.m.): We have received new information about a shooting that happened earlier this morning. Two Mobile Police officers arrived at the vacant home after receiving reports of a man walking on the roof.

Officials said the two officers were able to talk the man off the roof, however, once off the roof the man pulled a shotgun with a pistol grip on the officers. Both officers pulled out their guns, which began a shooting exchange. The officers shot the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

All of the evidence will be turned over to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office and will be presented to a Mobile County Grand Jury. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Original Post

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned about a shooting at 602 Glenwood St. This location is about 2 blocks south of Little Flower Catholic Church.

A neighbor tells News 5 that she heard several gunshots from the direction of the home at that location. She went outside and said she saw a Mobile Police Department cruiser, along with an officer; she said she saw a young male “down” in the backyard.

News 5 is working to confirm this incident’s details with the MPD.

The Mayor’s Chief of Staff James Barber was at the scene; so were Police Chief Paul Prine and The Mobile District Attorney.

Neighbors say police have been called to this home before for reports of vagrancy and that no one lives in the house.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.