MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A hospital parking lot turns into a crime scene in Mobile. It happened at University Hospital just outside the Emergency Room in the parking lot. The call came in before 5. When we arrived on the scene, one woman was being taken into custody. As that woman was being handcuffed it appeared a fight broke out and several Mobile Police Officers had to restrain another woman.

The parking lot at University Hospital was full of police cars before dawn on Easter morning. A neighbor told us he heard at least 10 gunshots before police vehicles flooded the hospital. We don’t know the extent of any injuries and we don’t know what led to this incident in the parking lot. We have reached out to Mobile Police and University Hospital and are waiting to hear back.