Shooting reported at Cookies-N-Cream Club in Theodore early Saturday morning

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department are investigating a report of a shooting early Saturday morning in Theodore. According to the Mobile County “My Neighborhood” map, a shooting was reported in the 6600 block of Theodore Dawes Road at about 1:30 this morning. The address listed where the shooting happened is the same as the address for the Cookies-N-Cream club. A Facebook live video shows police officers responding in the area.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back. We don’t have information on who may have been hurt or what happened at this time.