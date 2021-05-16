SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting was reported in Saraland early Sunday morning. According to the Mobile County My Neighborhood map, a shooting was reported shortly after 2 Sunday morning on McKeough Avenue, and that Saraland Police responded. We don’t know the circumstances of the incident and don’t know whether or not anyone was hurt. We reached out to Saraland Police but the dispatcher offered no information and asked us to call later in the day.
Shooting reported in Saraland early Sunday morning
