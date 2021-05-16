Shooting reported in Saraland early Sunday morning

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting was reported in Saraland early Sunday morning. According to the Mobile County My Neighborhood map, a shooting was reported shortly after 2 Sunday morning on McKeough Avenue, and that Saraland Police responded. We don’t know the circumstances of the incident and don’t know whether or not anyone was hurt. We reached out to Saraland Police but the dispatcher offered no information and asked us to call later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories