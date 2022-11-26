MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded early Saturday morning to the report of a shooting in the city’s entertainment district. The call for a shooting incident was logged on the Mobile County crime map at 2:17 Saturday morning in the 200 Block of Dauphin Street near Paparazzi nightclub.

Officials on the scene confirmed at least four people were shot at the club and were transported to the hospital. It’s not clear what may have led up to the shooting. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.