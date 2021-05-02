Shooting reported early Sunday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting was reported in Mobile early Sunday morning. According to Mobile County’s “My Neighborhood” map, a shooting was reported at about 2:45 this morning at 2451 USA Medical Center Drive. That’s the same address as University Hospital. We don’t know the circumstances of this incident.

Normally, when a shooting is reported at the same address as a local hospital, it suggests someone with a gunshot wound was either driven by a private vehicle or drove themselves to the hospital for treatment. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.